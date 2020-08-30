FOX 35 is monitoring 4 possible systems developing in the tropics

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the coast of Florida, likely developing into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The low pressure will move parallel and then away from land, according to the NHC, which has given the area a 70 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles is moving westward at 15-20 mph.

The disturbance is disorganized, but some gradual development is possible over the next few days as it moves across the Caribbean Sea.

The NHC has given this area a 30 percent chance of development in the next five days.

Closer to Africa, a tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance of development.

The system is moving slowly westward over the Atlantic Ocean.

A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days, according to the NHC.

The system will be moving slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic and has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days.

