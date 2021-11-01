Join the American Heart Association for the Orlando Heart Walk on Saturday

article

Join the American Heart Association at the Orlando Heart Walk on Saturday, Nov. 13th, at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. and the actual walk begins at 9 a.m. It is free and open to the public. If not attending in person, you can join the digital experience and walk where you are.

The walk is non-competitive, with a 5K course and a 1-mile survivor route. There will also be a tribute area, sponsor giveaways, a kid's zone, and other activities at UCF.

The money raised will support heart disease and stroke research, as well as education and prevention programs in Central Florida.

For more information and to register, visit www.GreaterOrlandoHeartWalk.org.

Your support helps create longer healthier lives. Live smart and take care of your heart.