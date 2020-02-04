Former Disney employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in props, costumes expected in court

A former Walt Disney World employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars in memorabilia and selling them online will face a judge Tuesday.

Patrick Spikes was arrested in May. Detectives said he stole costumes and props from Disney World, including a dress and wigs. Some of the stolen items of clothing and accessories were reportedly from animatronic characters in the Haunted Mansion ride - together valued at more than $7,000. Deputies say he sold one dress to a collector online for $1,000.

An interrogation video shows detectives questioning Spikes about the crime and showing him photos of the items that were posted for sale online. When Spikes tells the authorities that he is leaving and they can talk to his attorney, detectives tell him they will be keeping his phone. That's when the interrogation takes an ugly turn.

Detectives appear to tackle Spikes to the ground when he tries to take his phone back. They eventually handcuff him. That's when Spikes tells authorities he's feeling sick and can't breathe. Authorities call first responders to check on him.

Spikes is scheduled to be in Orange County court at 9:00 a.m.