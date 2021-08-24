Forecasters monitoring 3 systems for potential development in the tropics

The tropics are very active right now with three disturbances swirling in the Atlantic with increased chances of development.

The first tropical wave is currently located over the central Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system moves northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

Right now the system has a 70-percent chance of developing.

A second area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 1000 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

"Only slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds," the NHC said. "Afterwards, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic."

This system also has a high chance of developing at 70-percent.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is also watching a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

'Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by this weekend."

Development chances remain low at 30-percent.

The good news is that the systems are not expected to have any impacts on Florida, but we will be watching them closely regardless.

The next names on the hurricane list are Ida, Julian, and Kate.

