Forecast: Nice day to start before big drop into the 30s this weekend

A weekend cold front will send temperatures plunging in Central Florida.

Friday is starting off cool in the 40s, so a sweater will definitely be necessary. By the afternoon though, it will warm back up into the 70s with a few showers expected around 3 or 4 p.m -- maybe sooner for parts of north Central Florida.

Tonight, temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s across much of the region with some lingering showers.

After that, a big drop in temperatures. How low will we go?

Sunday morning it will be 32 in Gainesville, 40 in Orlando and 39 in Sanford.

"Frost looking likely inland between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday morning," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King.

If you're waiting for the warm up, Central Florida will get back to near 80-degrees by mid-week next week.

