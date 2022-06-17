Food drive in Orlando helps families struggling to keep up with rising costs

Florida State Rep. Daisy Morales teamed up with Farm Share, Lady Storm Foundation, One More Child, and 4 Roots Feed The Need Florida for a food drive at H2 Christian Church on Orange Blossom Trail.



"We have people that are suffering. People don’t have any way of what they're thinking what is going to be food for the next day," said Rep. Morales, D-Orlando.



She says rising costs are too much to bare for those on fixed incomes, seniors, and others.

"Food is expensive, gasoline prices are going high," she added.



One woman drove up to pick up food for her family.



"For the second time, COVID positive. We made it out of it. I got put out of work again. This is really a big help for us," she said.



It was drive-through style. Cars lined up and had their trunks filled with meat, fruit, milk, and more.

The food drive began at 10 .m. 20 volunteers braved the heat and kept working until 300 families of four, or 1200 people, had food to take home.



"You see their face light up, we put in the groceries, and it's making an impact," said Alba Gonzalez of H2 Christian Church.