Flu season and COVID-19 are about to collide: AdventHealth experts to discuss safety precautions

Health care professionals in Orlando are preparing for an impending threat amid the pandemic: flu season.

AdventHealth will hold a virtual briefing on Thursday to discuss how to handle flu season while dealing with the coronavirus.

"This is the time to make the public increasingly aware of the need and the value of a flu vaccine to prevent flu on top of COVID-19."

RELATED: Health experts weigh in after CDC calls on states to prepare for vaccine distribution

Doctors across the country are encouraging people to get a flu shot this year, saying that doing so may prevent hospitals from seeing more patients because of the flu.

AdventHealth doctors will discuss how COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, could impact the severity of flu symptoms.

Advertisement

They'll also provide information on how to distinguish between the flu and COVID-19 and what happens if you have both at the same time.