Florida woman smashes man's taillight after he refuses to pay her for 'sexual favors,' deputies say

A Florida woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after she allegedly smashed a man's taillight when he refused to pay her for "sexual favors," according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Haniffa Hosein, 23, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after the incident that unfolded on Sunday afternoon in Minneola.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of E. Washington Street for a criminal mischief complaint. They spoke with the man who said Hosein was "involved in an argument with him for no reason."

The man said Hosein allegedly became upset and got out of his car, and that's when he realized she left her cellphone inside. He threw it out of the window as he was trying to leave, but then Hosein allegedly smashed his right taillight, breaking it, according to the affidavit.

The man said he wants Hosein to pay for the damages, saying it would cost about $400.

Hosein and the man had a relationship in the past, but have not been together for over a year, deputies said.

When deputies spoke with Hosein, she said she hit the taillight with a bottle because "she was angry that (the man) did not want to pay her the money that he owes her in return for a sexual favor since (he) was not satisfied with the way she had performed," the arrest affidavit said.

Hosein was placed under arrest and taken to the Lake County Jail. She has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.