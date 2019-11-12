Florida woman charged after argument on Xbox Live escalates into shooting, report states

article

An argument on Xbox Live escalated into a drive-by shooting involving a BB gun.

Isabell Lewis has been charged with deadly missile and aggravated stalking after Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say the 19-year-old shot up a home with a BB gun after getting into an argument on Xbox Live.

According to the incident report, the victims were playing on Xbox Live with friends on October 30 when Isabell Lewis and her boyfriend started shouting into the microphone about a $40 disagreement with the victims. Officials say Lewis made threats about shooting up their home.

Around 11 p.m., residents on Lake Mamie Road in DeLand said they heard a loud bang from inside their home. Deputies believe Lewis drove past the victim’s house, shot a BB gun at their car and home, which shattered a glass door and damaged their vehicle.

On Thursday, November 7, Lewis was arrested and charged.

