Florida woman accused of driving drunk with kids in car, biting family member

Deputies in Volusia County say a woman was arrested after driving while intoxicated with three children in her vehicle.

The woman allegedly bit a family member who tried to stop her from driving, according to an arrest report.

What we know:

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Lindsey Allen was taken into custody on the night of Oct. 16 after a 911 call reported that an intoxicated driver with children in the car was being restrained on the ground.

When deputies arrived, they found Allen sitting beside a damaged white 2021 Toyota missing its front tire. The rim appeared to have been driven bare and was heavily worn. Deputies said Allen was crying and smelled strongly of alcohol.

The backstory:

Investigators learned that Allen had been driving west on Pioneer Trail from a Halloween event in New Smyrna Beach with three children in her vehicle. A relative, concerned about her condition, said Allen turned in the wrong direction at the intersection of Pioneer Trail and Sugar Mill Drive.

The relative managed to stop Allen, fearing for the children’s safety. During a struggle, Allen allegedly bit the relative’s right thumb, leaving visible bite marks and minor bleeding, according to an arrest report.

Deputies later documented the injury, though the victim declined to have photos taken.

What's next:

Allen was charged with domestic violence battery and three counts of child neglect. She was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident.

Deputies forwarded the report to the Department of Children and Families for review.