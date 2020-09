article

Florida posted a 7.4 percent unemployment rate in August, as people returned to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new mark was down 4 percentage points from an adjusted 11.4 percent rate in July, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The August rate reflected 753,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10.138 million people. The News Service will have a full story later Friday.