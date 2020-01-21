Expand / Collapse search

Florida Turnpike murder suspect due in court Tuesday

Orange County
The man suspected of stabbing his employer to death is expected in court.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of stabbing a construction worker to death on the Florida Turnpike is set to have a first court appearance on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office captured Mason Toney, 28, Monday night and charged him with murder. Deputies said on Monday morning Toney fatally stabbed his employer William Knight, 28, at a construction site off the Florida Turnpike exit 254 to Orange Blossom Trail.

Orange County Deputy Christian Marrero said deputies responded to the scene around 11 a.m. Monday.

“Once deputies arrived, they found a male suffering from stab wounds. That male was pronounced dead by the Orange County Fire Department.” 

Marrero said Toney fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

Deputies spent hours searching for him and finally captured him Monday night and took him into custody without incident. Investigators are still working to find a motive in the killing. 

“Detectives are thoroughly working through every lead, talking to every witness that was on scene, in order to determine what happened here,” Marrero said.