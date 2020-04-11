Florida requests waiver to allow food stamp recipients to buy groceries online

article

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) want the federal government to allow food stamp recipients to purchase groceries online amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The current rules state that Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients must appear in person while buying food and present their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card.

Many are concerned that low-income individuals are exposing themselves and their families to the virus by being forced to only shop in-store.

DCF has requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the SNAP program.

“After executing Executive Order 20-91 to limit outside activities to essential services, this commonsense policy approach is a no brainer,” DeSantis said in a Friday release.

“Allowing Florida families to purchase groceries online instead of venturing into a public store is a sound practice during this public health emergency and yet another step that will help Florida flatten the curve.”