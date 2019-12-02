Florida PE teacher arrested for multiple counts of lewd-and-lascivious battery on teenage girl, deputies say

article

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Palm Bay PE teacher for multiple counts of lewd-and-lascivious battery on a teenage girl.

They said that 38-year-old Jason T. Maynor, who works at Bayside High School as a PE teacher and girls' golf coach, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewd-and-lascivious battery on a teenage girl on Saturday.

Some of his alleged contact with the student victim occurred on campus, the Sheriff's Office said.

"These charges are extremely concerning because protecting our students on campus and at their after-school activities is our No. 1 priority," Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins said. "I thank Palm Bay Police for quickly investigating the allegations and for their ongoing presence in our schools.”

The Sheriff's Office said that Brevard Public Schools notified faculty and parents of the arrest on Monday morning. Additional counselors and law enforcement officers will be on campus to support students and assist with any questions or concerns.

Maynor was reportedly hired by Brevard Public Schools in August 2016. He did pass a criminal background check at that time.

Those with more information regarding this incident are asked to call Palm Bay Police at (321) 952-3456 or the Speak Out Hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.