Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Central Florida teen out of Kissimmee, FDLE says

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a MISSING CHILD Alert for 15-year-old Jasynda Suarez out of Kissimmee.

They said that Jasynda was last seen on Tuesday in the area of the 1300 block of Sierra Circle in Kissimmee. She was said to be wearing a green sweater.

The FDLE also described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She is reportedly about four-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information on where Jaysnda could be, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911. You can also call the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

