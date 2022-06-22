Florida Missing Child Alert issued for baby, toddler

article

Florida deputies are searching for two children missing from their home in Fort Myers.

Two-year-old Yazmin Barrios and two-month-old Genesis Barrios were last seen near their home on Maravilla Avenue.

Investigators say they may be with Inmer Barrios, 35, and Evelin Sanchez-Rios, 25. Deputies say they are traveling in a 2015 gray Dodge Dart with the Florida tag, QFGB59.

Genesis is described as 1 foot 8 inches tall, 12 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue onesie. She may have a pink blanket with her.

Yazmin is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, 26 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing a two-piece short sleeve pink and bottom top with silver stars.

MORE NEWS: LISTEN: 911 call details moments after Florida man shot alleged home intruder

The children may be with 25-year-old Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and 35-year-old Inmer Barrios. Authorities did not have information on Evelin's weight or height but said she has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Evelin is known to have a tattoo on her left inner forearm.

Inmer is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Authorities did not specify the relationship between the missing girls and the two adults.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911.