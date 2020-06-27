Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old girl from Jacksonville

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has identified the child as My'ionnah Freeman.

She was last seen in the area of Princeton Square Boulevard West in Jacksonville.

They say she could be with Jeremy Walker, 31.

It's unclear what the relationship is between the child and the man.

If you see Walker or the child, you're asked to not approach them.

Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.