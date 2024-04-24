Florida man caught on camera shooting dog in face during argument over infidelity: LCSO

A Florida man is facing charges and a dog is on the mend after deputies say a lover’s quarrel over cheating allegations led to shots being fired.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Lehigh Acres home shortly after midnight on Monday because a suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Farhad Deiham, was threatening to shoot everyone inside the home, including two children, during an argument over his alleged infidelity.

While searching the home, deputies found a pitbull named Louie hiding behind a couch and bleeding from his neck and face. Officials added that the shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Surveillance video captured the shooting on camera. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Louie did not show any aggression toward them despite his life-threatening injuries.

READ: Thieves return stolen ashes to Winter Haven man, expensive muscle car still missing

He was taken to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital and Lee County Domestic Animal Services for medical attention.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Louie made an appearance at a press conference about the shooting earlier this week. He was even given a cupcake, or a ‘pupcake’, to celebrate what Sheriff Carmine Marceno called his new birthday.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deiham has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

"He’s committed one thing, right? He’s a scumbag," Marceno said. "After 13 years of being in a relationship, the only thing he is committed to is being that. He hasn’t committed to his relationship because he’s cheated his way out and now, he shoots a dog."

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the children were removed from the home and are being cared for by family members. The Department of Children and Families was also called about the shooting.

Marceno added that if Deiham is convicted, he will be placed on Lee County’s animal abuse registry for five years.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter