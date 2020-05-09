Florida fisherman spots great white shark swimming next to their boat

A man fishing near Ponce Inlet got quite a surprise when he saw a great white shark swimming nearby.

Jeff Estes says he was out on the water on May 6 enjoying a day in the sun. As he was heading back to shore, he spotted the shark.

Estes says he “looped around and idled around it for about 10 minutes” before heading back.

