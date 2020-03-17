Florida deputy comforts child whose parents crashed car, took off without her

article

A touching photo of a Florida deputy holding a child whose parents allegedly crashed their car and left their daughter behind as they fled is going viral.

"On the police report, it will read that this infant's parents were arrested for child endangerment and other charges. However, there are things that don't make it to the report, like this story," the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The Sheriff's Office says that the 1-year-old child was found unsecured in the back seat of her parents car after the crash. Her parents reportedly fled the scene, leaving the young girl behind.

No information was provided as to why the parents ran from the scene.

MORE NEWS: Dollar General to dedicate first hour of shopping day to senior citizens

"During the investigation, which lasted over two hours, Cpl. Campbell held the baby to keep her calm and warm. It was a windy night and she was understandably scared."

Advertisement

The little girl wouldn't let anyone else hold her or she would start crying uncontrollably, the Sheriff's Office wrote in their Facebook post.

"Cpl. Campbell’s caring demeanor was apparently soothing to her and eventually, she fell asleep on his shoulder. He was dedicated to making her feel safe and it wasn’t until she was transported by fire rescue and turned over to DCF that he let her out of his sight. This story and picture were just too genuine not to share."

The post has been shared more than 22,000 times.

The girls parents are charged with child endangerment, among other charges.

