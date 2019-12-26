Florida deputies searching for owner of calf found near trash cans

article

The search is on for the owners of a little calf that was found trying to stay warm next to some trash cans in the city of Groveland.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the calf was found by Animal Enforcement Supervisor Sydney Pelfrey on Thursday. The animal appears to be less than a week old.

"It was found near Catherine Circle in Groveland,' the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "The calf was put inside the AEO truck, covered up and provided heat while she checked with a few local cattle owners in the area."

So far, the owners have not been found.

The calf was transferred to the Lake County Florida Animal Shelter in hopes of reuniting it with its mother.

If you have any information on the owner, please contact Animal Services at 352-343-9688.