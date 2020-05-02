Florida deputies searching for 14-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

article

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.

Sadie Adams was last seen on April 29 in the Port Richey area. Deputies say she was wearing a white T-shirt, white pants and black shoes.

Adams is 5’2” and weighs around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Adams’s whereabouts, please call 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.