Florida Couple Waits for Son & Daughter-in-law to return from Tokyo Quarentines

"I will not be tested again until Wednesday or Thursday," a woman talks into her camera. Her name is Rebecca Fraser.

And Analyn Fraser, resident of The Villages, is watching the latest video diary post from her daughter-in-law.

It’s been 7 days since ﻿Fraser sat down with FOX 35 News. Rebecca is still in a hospital room in Tokyo, still testing positive for the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Rebecca's husband, Analyn's son, is temporarily wheelchair-bound- nursing an injury that occurred before the vacation - and he is still stuck in his cabin on the Diamond Princess. He’s not sick, but doesn't want to return to America without his wife.

"Rebecca was there to help him and vice versa but now they’re separated," Analyn Fraser said.

In the past few days, the family was puzzled over odd developments. And scary ones. Why weren’t they on the chartered planes that took Americans away? Why were 14 infected people allowed onboard. How is the virus spreading on the ship? 99 more cases!

"It’s not real fun sitting here watching because you can’t do anything. As a mother, you try to take care of this, take care of that, but we have to wait on the powers that be," Analyn said.

At one point during this ordeal, Analyn grabbed a scrap piece of mail, started taking notes, chronicling the saga, and the first date - January 18th- was when the amazing Asian tour was supposed to begin. A few days later, the ship was in the center of the health crisis and making international headlines.

"Theres no end in sight." Analyn said. She her husband moved to Florida from Idaho. Their son and daughter-in-law live in Oregon.

Advertisement

Like so many Americans right now the Frasers are waiting and praying— for Coronavirus to be contained, cured, case closed, so their family can put this chapter behind them.