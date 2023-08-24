Expand / Collapse search

Florida bicyclist killed in crash in Casselberry: officials

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Seminole County
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Casselberry Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Semoran and Sausalito boulevards, officials said.  

No other details were immediately released. FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and whether there were any other injuries reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 