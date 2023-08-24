Florida bicyclist killed in crash in Casselberry: officials

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Casselberry Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Semoran and Sausalito boulevards, officials said.

No other details were immediately released. FOX 35 News is working to learn what led to the crash and whether there were any other injuries reported.

