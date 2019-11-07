Florida Amber Alert: Search for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl continues

article

The search continues for a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl who disappeared from her home early Wednesday.

Taylor Williams was last seen around midnight Wednesday at her home on Ivy Street in the Brentwood area. Later that morning, her family reportedly discovered she was gone and the back door was unlocked. According to FOX 30, Jacksonville officials received a report that she was missing around 7:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said they have since expanded their search to include more than 100 officers and requested assistance from other agencies, FOX 30 reports. The have set up a mobile command center while theyy are knocking on doors. A helicopter is also being used in the search.

"She's a beautiful young lady. If anyone in our community sees her, could you please help us to get her home and get her back safely?," said T.K Waters, JSO chief of investigation, in a news conference.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding her. Taylor is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

Taylor was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.