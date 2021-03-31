Florida Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl, 4-year-old boy

article

Florida law enforcement says they are searching for two young children who could be in the company of a 24-year-old man with the same last name and a 23-year-old woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday night for two-year-old Lucy Evans and four-year-old Jaxson Evans.

They said that they were last seen in the 200th-block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City. They could be with 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones and traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with FL tag number IS08VN.

Law enforcement said the four of them were last seen in the following clothing:

Lucy Evans: A black t-shirt.

Jaxson Evans: An orange t-shirt.

David Evans: A blue shirt with tan pants. Also has a blonge goatee beard.

Sydni Jones: A black shirt with denim pants.

Those with any information on where these four could be are asked to call 386-752-7015 or 911.

