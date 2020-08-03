Florida AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old boy

article

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old child.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Joshua Quinteron.

Investigators say the baby boy was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Fisherman's Drive in Coconut Creek.

Officials say the baby may be in the company of Jonathan Garcia, 17, who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue pants.

Jonathan Garcia. (FDLE)

They say Garcia has a feather and arrow tattoo on his right forearm and red lips on the left side of his neck.

Investigators say Garcia and the child may have been seen in a silver SUV driven by an older Hispanic man in the Oakland Park area.

If you spot them, call 911.