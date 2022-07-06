Florida AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Palm Beach County girl

article

An AMBER Alert was issued late Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old Palm Beach County girl who police believe was possibly kidnaped from her Jupiter, Florida, home and taken out of state.

The Jupiter Police Department said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez has been missing since Saturday, July, 2, and is believed to be in the company of a known acquaintance – 19-year-old Oliver Ramos.

Authorities said Reyes-Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street in Jupiter. Officers believe Ramos left the area with her in a newer model dark minivan driven by an unknown female, along with an unknown male in the passenger seat. Reyes-Hernandez was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black-and-yellow T-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

According to police, Ramos has a history of verbal abuse, and they believe Reyes-Hernandez may be in danger. Both are believed to be in the Atlanta, Georgia area, the police department shared on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call th police department at 561-799-4445 or 911.