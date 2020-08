article

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,583 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with an additional 14 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state is now 621,586.

The total number of deaths is 11,119.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,197 new cases of coronavirus and an additional 148 deaths.

