Flagler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a lake

Authorities in Flagler County are investigating after the discovery of a body in a lake.

On July 16, a fisherman called 911 to report what seemed to be a body floating in Gore Lake, off of Belle Terre Boulevard.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation does not indicate foul play.

“Every unattended death in our county is investigated to determine if a crime occurred,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Early indications are that nothing criminal occurred here but the investigation is continuing. There is no active threat to the community.”

The medical examiner has removed the body and will determine the cause of death and identification.