Flagler County announces temporary closure of its beaches starting Monday

Flagler County announced on Sunday that it is temporarily closing its beaches, effective 6 a.m. on Monday, due to an emergency order.

The county's move follows the same action taken by the City of Flagler Beach.

County officials released a news statement saying, “Both of our entities kept the beaches open as long as it was reasonably safe to do so,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “For the safety of our residents and visitors, we need to close all of our beaches to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.”

An emergency order was signed Sunday afternoon by County Administrator Jerry Cameron under the authority of the State of Local Emergency adopted March 16.

A reopening date was not announced.