FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.

Mother demands answers after Taser was used by deputies on son with autism

An emotional video is making its way around social media after a neighbor recorded what happened in their Cocoa, Florida neighborhood. On Dec. 22, Brevard County deputies responded to 4022 Lake Circle after a 911 caller reported seeing a man with a knife. When deputies arrived, they said they found Jarquez Johnson walking around the property, moving his right hand up and down several times.

The case report reads, "One deputy told Johnson several times to drop the knife, as they addressed him at gunpoint. Johnson did not drop the knife nor did he respond to any of the verbal commands."

After several commands, they Tased him, after which he dropped to the ground and was placed in handcuffs. In the video, you can hear the neighbor, Teena Crawford, screaming at deputies for several minutes, "He has autism!"

A knife was never recovered.

Florida deputy allegedly sold pot brownies to inmates at jail where he worked

A Florida law enforcement officer allegedly smuggled marijuana brownies into a jail where he worked and sold them to inmates, who paid him using a money-transfer app.

Hillsborough County Detention Deputy Terry Bradford, Jr. is facing charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance, WTVT-TV reported .

Police said a source tipped them off that Bradford was getting paid by inmates via CashApp for the cannabis-laced brownies. He was then caught bringing over a pound of the brownies into the Falkenberg Road Jail, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday.

Woman struck in face by stray bullet at Florida home during New Year's Eve gathering

Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly struck a woman in the face with a bullet in a Florida subdivision on New Year's Eve.

Officers said they received information that a woman was struck on the face by an unknown metal object while attending a New Year's Eve party in the Crystal Ridge Subdivision in Lake Mary.

The woman told police she was seated on a patio at a friend's home around 11:30 p.m. She said she felt like a "metal softball" hit the left side of her cheek. She said she didn't see or hear anything prior to the unknown object striking her face.

WATCH: Stolen car falls over embankment, lands on house in wild video

A stolen car fell over 20 feet and landed on a house and another vehicle in North Caldwell, New Jersey, on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Footage released by North Caldwell Police shows the car flipping over an embankment and crashing into a house in North Caldwell – just barely missing a person outside the home.

North Caldwell Police said on Facebook the driver lost control of the stolen car after striking two other vehicles while attempting to flee from the police. The Verona Police Department also posted bodycamera footage as the vehicle drove over the edge, falling onto the house that was more than 20 feet below.

These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023

Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website.

On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith thrill ride at Hollywood Studios will close the following month on Feb. 20, and will "resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023," Disney's website stated.