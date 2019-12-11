First transitional homeless shelter opens in East Volusia County

article

East Volusia County’s first transitional homeless shelter will officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

First Step Shelter Inc., located at 3889 International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, is meant for single men and women looking to get their lives back on track and move into affordable housing. The first residents will move in over the next few weeks.

At first the shelter will have 45 beds available but will be able to house up to 120 people when it is fully operational. There will also be a medical clinic provided by Halifax Health and AdventHealth and a social services center.

Officials said they have recognized the need for a shelter for more than a decade but it took years of hard work to bring it into existence. Crews broke ground on the project in 2017 but there were a few delays.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said, “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Thanks to our community partners, the county, local businesses, and concerned individuals, the First Step Shelter will be opening its doors for business.”

The city of Daytona Beach and Volusia County provided the funds for the shelter. Catholic Charities will operate the shelter and SMA Healthcare has been contracted for services.

Rose Ann Tornatore, board member and owner of Wholesale Lighting, said, “The First Step Shelter is part of a network of services that will not only make an impact on the lives of the homeless but will also improve the lives of everyone in our communities. We all know how important it is for people to have a place to live and be productive.”

