Fireworks cause lockdown at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, police say

Police responded to Mainland High School in Daytona Beach on Thursday afternoon in response to a lockdown.

They said that they began to respond to the school after receiving reports of shots fired on campus.

However, they discovered that there was no shooting and that firecrackers were found on-scene by detectives.

The school has been cleared and no injuries are reported, they confirmed.

Volusia County Schools has since told FOX 35 that the lockdown has been lifted.

