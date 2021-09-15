Firefighters battling fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Orange County firefighters are battling a fire at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando facility off of Conroy Rd.

Firefighters said the blaze had consumed 20% of the property at 2727 Conroy Rd, and flames were through the roof.

Founded in 1937, The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is one of the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agencies. It serves Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and parts of Brevard, Lake, and Volusia counties.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. It remained unclear if any animals were harmed.

