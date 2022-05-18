Firearm buy back event in Orange County hopes reduce gun violence

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with Crimeline to get guns off the streets. "Kicks 4 Guns" is a gun buy back event happening Thursday.

"What we are trying to do is prevent the next tragedy," said Sheriff John Mina.

After the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and gun violence on the rise across the country, Sheriff Mina says this year's event is about keeping Central Florida safe.

"You look at some of the violence across our nation, specifically in Buffalo and then in California. Anytime we can get a gun off the street, especially one that’s not in the hand of a responsible gun owner, we want to take that gun," he said.

For more the 20 years "Kicks 4 Guns" has successfully taken thousands of firearms off the streets. The sheriff says those who give a gun, will get a $50 gift card. No questions asked, no I.D. Required.

"It’s a lot like a drive up. You are able to drive up your vehicle. Tell us where it’s at in you vehicle, we will retrieve the firearm, make sure it’s safe, and then we turn it in," he added.

"Kicks 4 Guns" in Orange County is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2800 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando and 445 W. 13th Street in Apopka.