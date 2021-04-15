Fire tears through Seminole County apartment complex

The Seminole County Fire Department said 15 people are displaced and a dog is dead after a two-alarm fire early Thursday morning at Seville on the Green apartment complex in Winter Springs.

Fire Department Spokesperson Sharon Gregory said one family had to escape their apartment after calling 911.

"The occupants were trapped, could not make it out the front due to the fire and had to escape through the rear window in the back on the second floor."

MORE NEWS: 1 week away: NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station

Firefighters also had to rescue people from inside the building. Gregory said 12 units were evacuated.

Advertisement

The fire broke out at Seville on the Green apartment complex in the 300 block of Sheoah Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Gregory said one woman was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. Two people were treated on scene for difficulty breathing and an elbow injury. A dog also died.

"Upon arrival, our units found heavy smoke and flames visible from a lower level apartment and people were evacuating," Gregory said. "Our units, upon arrival, immediately started their fire attack, were able to keep the fire contained to the first floor unit with a little extension to the second."

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Fireball lights up night sky in Florida

People in 10 units were displaced because crews had to cut power to them while fighting the fire. The Red Cross said it is helping people who were displaced by the fire.

A state fire marshal was on scene Thursday investigating the cause of the fire.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.