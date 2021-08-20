Fire tears through church in Orlando

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Orlando
A fire broke out at a church in Orlando on Kirkman Road early Friday morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters swarmed a church in Orlando early Friday after a fire tore through the building. 

This happened at the 400 block of South Kirkman Road just before 3 a.m. at the Igreja Batista Atitude church. About 14 units responded to the scene. 

The fire is under control but crews are monitoring for any hot spots. 

No injuries have been reported and it's not known how the fire started. 

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

