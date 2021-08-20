Fire tears through church in Orlando

Firefighters swarmed a church in Orlando early Friday after a fire tore through the building.

This happened at the 400 block of South Kirkman Road just before 3 a.m. at the Igreja Batista Atitude church. About 14 units responded to the scene.

The fire is under control but crews are monitoring for any hot spots.

No injuries have been reported and it's not known how the fire started.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

