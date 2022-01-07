Fire tears through 2 RV's, home in Central Florida

Two RV's were destroyed and a home was damaged after a fire in Taft.

Authorities say this happened in the 2000 block of Pine Street around midnight. When firefighters got there they found two RV's engulfed in flames and the house on fire. One additional structure was also on fire.

No one was inside any of those structures at the time.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

