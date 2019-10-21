Fire crews battle rapidly growing uphill brush fire in Pacific Palisades; mandatory evacuations issued

Authorities issued mandatory evacuations as flames raced up a hillside in Pacific Palisades hillside late Monday morning.

The fire chewed through trees and brush as the fire marched toward multimillion-dollar homes, where some residents were seen fleeing on foot to escape the blaze.

"There is a Mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents within the area bordered by Charmel Lane on the West, Bienveneda Avenue on the East, the end of Lachman Lane on the North, and Merivale Lane on the South. All persons in this area are directed to leave NOW in a calm and orderly manner. This is due to both potential fire and smoke behavior as well as the pending arrival of large fixed-wind retardant dropping aircraft. Evacuating residents are asked to notify their neighbors of this Mandatory Evacuation Order, and to offer what evacuation assistance they can to neighbors who have mobility or functional needs." — Los Angeles Fire Department

An evacuation center was set up at the Palisades Recreation Center.

The fire was reported about 10:40 a.m. near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard, with the flames driven upward by the terrain, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said there was no wind in the area, even as gusty conditions persisted in other parts of the Southland.

The fire was initially reported at 1-acre and quickly grew to an estimated 30 acres burned. The latest containment numbers were not immediately available.

FOX 11's Hal Eisner captured images of the smoke from neighboring Santa Monica.

Some homeowners were seen using garden hoses in an effort to beat back flames nearing their backyards, but they were clearly outmatched by the towering fire, which threatened homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane. As the flames advanced rapidly, some residents were seen running down their driveways, giving way to arriving structure-protection fire crews.

Even without wind, embers floating into the neighborhood from the flames below set off at least one fire in shrubs separating a pair of homes, and firefighters rushed into the area to douse the flames before any structures were damaged. Crews in water-dropping helicopters were helping attack the flames in the difficult-to-access hillside area.

"This is an extremely challenging fire for hand crews," LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter said. "If you look at the firefighters, they're essentially clawing their way up this hillside with rocks coming down on them."

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire, and there were no reports of injuries or of structures damaged, Weireter said.

The fire came ahead of an anticipated wind event expected later in the week.

RELATED: Elevated fire weather conditions expected through Wednesday in SoCal

SoCal Edison also warned more than 17,000 Southern California in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Santa Barbara counties that power may be shut off amid the return of high wind speeds and fire weather conditions.

RELATED: Power shutoffs possible for thousands of SoCal Edison customers amid return of high winds

