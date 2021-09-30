Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at metal scrap yard in Orange County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orange County
Firefighters battled a scrap pile fire in Taft early Thursday morning.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Taft.

Crews responded just before 2 a.m. Thursday to the fire at the metal scrap yard E. Landstreet Road near Orange Ave. The flames were reportedly 2-storeys high.

The fire has been put out, but firefighters are monitoring for hot spots. 

No word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported. 

The investigation is ongoing.

