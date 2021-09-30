Fire breaks out at metal scrap yard in Orange County

Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Taft.

Crews responded just before 2 a.m. Thursday to the fire at the metal scrap yard E. Landstreet Road near Orange Ave. The flames were reportedly 2-storeys high.

The fire has been put out, but firefighters are monitoring for hot spots.

No word on how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.