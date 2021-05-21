FHP: Wildfire closes part of I-95 in Brevard County

article

A wildfire prompted part of Interstate 95 to shut down and divert traffic in Brevard County on Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says all lanes northbound and southbound at Malabar Road were closed due to the fire.

Traffic was backed up as cars were being diverted from the area.

Motorists should take US 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

