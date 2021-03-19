FHP searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Orange County and then left the scene.

FHP says the wanted driver was traveling down East Colonial Drive on Friday morning. The victim was walking across Colonial, not in an intersection or crosswalk, and was hit.

The driver fled the scene, according to FHP. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP troopers are searching for a yellow Chevy Camaro with possible front-end damage and would be missing its right side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline or FHP at 407 737 2213.