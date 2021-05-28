FHP: Man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-4 in Deltona; Eastbound lanes shut down

A fatal crash has shut down part of Interstate 4 in Deltona.

The crash occurred on Friday morning before 5 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 30-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in the crash involving three cars. FHP says the man reportedly failed to slow down and struck a car in front of him from behind. That car ended up being run off the road and hit a guardrail. The man was ejected after a third vehicle hit his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes are shut down near the Deltona exit (exit 108). This is between DeBary Ave. and Saxon Blvd. Heavy backups are building.

Drivers can exit before Lake Monroe and get on 17-92 or take Saxon Blvd. east over the I-4.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android