FHP: Driver of crashed vehicle arrested after battering Florida trooper

article

Law enforcement has arrested a man who they say was involved in a physical altercation with a Florida trooper on Tuesday.

FHP said that a trooper arrived at a single-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of S.R. 528 at mile marker 25 at about 5:45 a.m.

They said that a car was located in the tree line and when the trooper approached the driver, a physical altercation occurred. The adult male suspect then fled into the woods.

Troopers reportedly set up a perimeter and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office deployed their K-9 and helicopter.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

By 12:04 p.m., FHP confirmed to FOX 35 that the suspect, identified as an 18-year-old, was located off of S.R. 528. He attempted to steal a golf cart from a residence there.

They said an Orange County K-9 located him hiding under bushes and he was subsequently bit. The suspect was then arrested and taken to the hospital for the dog bite.

When medically cleared, FHP said that the suspect will be booked into the Orange County Jail.

The trooper involved was reportedly also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

This story is developing, check back for updates.