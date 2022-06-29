FHP: Driver dies after crashing into Orange County pond

A man who was pulled from a vehicle after crashing into an Orange County pond has died, officials said Thursday.

The crash happened Wednesday night near the intersection of W. Kaley and Rio Grande avenues in Orlando. The pond is connected to Clear Lake in Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 37-year-old man was driving on Kaley Street when he possibly suffered a medical episode. The man reportedly sideswiped an unoccupied Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle before crashing through a chain-link fence and ending up in a retention pond.

An Orange County deputy pulled the man from the car that became fully submerged in the water.

Fire Rescue crews performed CPR on the patient before transporting him to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.