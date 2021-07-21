FHP: Crash that killed Army veteran, wife determined to be hit-and-run

article

The family of an Army veteran and his wife who were killed in a hit-and-run crash are asking the public for help finding the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says 64-year-old David Roman and his wife, 57-year-old Minerva Barreto, were killed in a crash on July 11 on I-4 in Central Florida. Following an investigation, they just recently determined that it was caused by a hit-and-run driver.

"The vehicle that struck the couple’s 2019 Toyota Corolla, fled the scene eastbound on I-4," FHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

FHP is currently investigating 16 fatal hit and run crashes that have occurred in Central Florida this year. Leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony.

