FHP: Crash closes part of Colonial Drive in Winter Garden

article

Investigators have closed part of Colonial Drive in Winter Garden after a crash on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

SKYFOX was over the scene at Colonial Drive and Hyde Park Circle.

According to FHP, the road is blocked from Park Avenue to Avalon Road.

Authorities have not released any information on the crash, including how many people were involved.

FOX 35 is working to learn if anyone is hurt and what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.