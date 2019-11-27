FHP: 4 family members killed in crash involving semi-truck, pickup on I-95 in Titusville

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has confirmed that four people are dead after a crash in Brevard County Tuesday night.

According to FHP, the accident happened on the southbound side of I-95 at mile marker 221 in Titusville around 6:00 p.m.

FHP says that all of the victims are adult males from Fort Pierce, Florida who are believed to be related.

According to FHP, a pickup truck hauling a trailer with excavation equipment was traveling southbound on I-95 in the right lane. A semi-truck hauling cars on the trailer was traveling in the same direction in the center lane. At some point, the left rear axle on the trailer being hauled by the pickup truck separated from the trailer. The axle rolled under the semi-truck and the driver lost control, swerving into the right lane, hitting the pickup truck.

The pickup truck overturned and two of the occupants were ejected.

Authorities were still at the scene on Wednesday morning to investigate.

Because the tractor trailer is a car hauler, clearing the scene is taking several hours, according to FHP Sgt. Kim Montes. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.