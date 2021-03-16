FHP: 2 killed in crash outside Volusia County Fairgrounds

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two people early Tuesday morning in DeLand.

According to FHP, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on New York Avenue and Deland Crossing Blvd. and involved three vehicles.

Lieutenant Kim Montes tells FOX 35 News that two people were reported deceased on scene.

The crash site is right outside the Volusia County Fairgrounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

